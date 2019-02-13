Plans for a large campground in Shediac have been scaled down to avoid wetlands as the designs continue through a provincial environmental impact assessment.

A conceptual plan posted online this month in response to the ongoing environmental assessment shows the site with 542 serviced campsites, a drop from up to 700 sites previously proposed.

"Based on public consultation efforts and environmental sensitivities identified, it is unlikely that 700 sites will be built," one document posted as part of the assessment process says.

The proposed campground has been controversial, with concerns raised about building on wetlands, traffic and connections with the former Liberal government.

The 32-hectare site where the campground is proposed between Main Street, Parlee Beach Road and Pointe du Chêne Road is owned by the Anglican Parish of Shediac.

The parish did not respond to messages requesting comment Wednesday.

It plans to hold an open-house meeting Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shediac Multipurpose Centre.

The parish plans to lease the property to the developer, Shediac Camping Ltd.

A message requesting comment was not returned Wednesday.

The new documents are in response to questions asked by the province about the plans. It's not clear how long the environmental assessment will take.

Revised plans for the campground would see less wetland developed. (Submitted)

The new plans also reduce the amount of wetland that would be used for the development.

In 2017, the province released a map after the campground's original plans were drawn up showing about one-third of the site is considered wetland.

The newly released documents say the developer has removed much of the wetland area from the project footprint.

"The project is now significantly set back as demonstrated in the revised concept plan," a document says. "In any wetland areas that cannot be avoided, mitigation measures will be recommended to ensure no net loss of wetland functions."

A map showing the property where a 542-site campground is proposed in Shediac. The property, bounded by red, includes wetland shown in bright green. (Submitted)

The plans include 542 serviced camping sites, a pool, playground and recreation hall.

The land for the campground was rezoned by the Town of Shediac in 2014 with 14 conditions, including receiving a building permit within two years. That deadline was extended by three years in 2016.

Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie said the developers have until September this year to secure a permit, apply for another extension, or not develop the project.

"It's their ball game, basically," Caissie said.

Caissie said he likely won't be able to attend the public meeting because it takes place the same night as a town council meeting.

Study calls for turning lane

The newly released environmental assessment documents include a traffic study recommending a change to Main Street. The mayor said changes, if required, will be considered by the town.

The study by engineering firm WSP assumed 650 campsites, larger than what's now proposed. It suggests adding an eastbound left-turn lane on Main Street at the proposed main entrance to the campground.

With the turning lane, "trips generated by development of the site are not expected to have a significant impact" on traffic in the area, the study says.