Shediac campground developer hopes scaled-down plan satisfies concerns

A developer proposing a large recreational vehicle campground in Shediac hopes changes to the plans to avoid wetland will satisfy residents who voiced concerns about its environmental impact.

Shediac Camping Ltd. revised its plans for about 700 camp sites to 542 to avoid wetland mapped by the province after its initial plans were drawn up. The campground is undergoing a provincial environmental impact assessment.

"I think it's a really positive thing and it's going to alleviate a lot of concerns that people had," Luc LeBlanc with Shediac Camping Ltd. said Monday evening.

Those plans were on display at the Shediac Multipurpose Centre during an open house meeting Monday evening.

The proposed campground near Parlee Beach on 25.5 hectares of land owned by the Anglican Parish of Shediac has faced years of opposition related to environmental concerns.

The proposed site of the campground in Shediac, in the forested area centre, has been scaled back from about 700 camp sites to 542. (Google Maps)

The changes weren't enough to satisfy Arthur Melanson with the Red Dot Association, which led opposition to the project. Several Red Dot members were among the dozens of people who attended the meeting.

"What we'd like to see is all wetlands be protected," Melanson said.

Portions of the property deemed wetland by the province in 2017 would still be developed under the revised plans.

A document filed as part of the environmental assessment states "mitigation measures" would be recommended in areas wetland can't be avoided. It adds where mitigation measures can't offset wetland loss, it would examine "wetland compensation opportunities" under provincial legislation.

The document was filed after the province identified 86 issues with the plans, prompting revisions as well as bird habitat and traffic management studies. Several of the consultants who drafted the reports were at the meeting answering questions about the plans.

"I wanted to share the credible data from subject matter experts," said Petrina Ferris, the land administrator for the Anglican parish.

Jacques LeBlanc, the Liberal MLA for Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé and former town mayor, called the campground a "good project" for the region.

"I hope this project gets a fair shake," LeBlanc said.

Several dozen people attended the open house meeting Monday evening at the Shediac Multipurpose Centre. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The Anglican Parish of Shediac applied for the environmental assessment. The campground would be developed by Shediac Camping, which would lease the land from the parish.

A poster at the meeting indicated the parish was approached by a number of groups seeking to develop the property between 1974 and 2013. It stated Shediac Camping's plan was evaluated as the best use for the land and that it would provide long-term lease revenue to the parish.

Luc LeBlanc said the project would increase spending in the region and boost Parlee Beach attendance.

An open house attendee looks at a revised plan for a large campground in Shediac. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"I think it's good for Shediac to bring some more tourists," Luc LeBlanc said.

The poster stated the campground would employ 30-40 people part-time.

If environmental approval is granted and a building permit granted by the town, he hopes construction can start in August or September. He said it could take a year for the campground to open.

The campground would include a grocery store, recreation building with canteen, pool, outdoor amphitheatre and playground.