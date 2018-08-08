Fate of Shediac market next year still uncertain, organizer says

Organizers still don't know whether they'll be operating the Shediac Park Market next summer.

"We're not making too many long-term plans just because we're only there for this summer for now," said Maxime Gauvin, executive director with the Really Local Harvest/Recolte Chez Nous, which took over the market two weeks before it opened this year.

"We hope that we can stay and manage it long-term."

The popular summertime market wasn't expected to reopen after its former operator parted ways with the town. But Really Local Harvest, a non-profit organization of about 30 farmers promoting sustainable agriculture, stepped in.

At the beginning of June, the group announced it would partner with the Town of Shediac to manage the market, promising a lot more fresh produce, music and handmade arts and crafts.

Maxime Gauvin, executive director of Really Local Harvest Co-op, hopes the non-profit farming organization can run the Shediac market next year.

Gauvin said he will know more this fall about whether the town will let his group pursue ownership of the market. But so far, he's had positive reviews from the public.

"Don't fix what's not broken," he said.

In partnership with the City of Dieppe, Really Local Harvest has already been managing the Dieppe Market, which has been operating year-round on Saturdays since 2005.

More farmers needed

If the non-profit group decides to run the weekly Shediac market again next year, Gauvin said, it would do things a bit differently and try to get more farmers involved.

This year there were three farmers — two more than last year. But with a poor farming season and only two weeks to plan for the market, there were fewer vendors than hoped for.

"It didn't turn out as good as we wished on that part," he said.

"We really want to focus on everything that's made local … and really just showcase the local flavours and the local talent."

Between 90 and 95 vendors are at the market each week — the same number the market had when it started 12 years ago. Last year, the market had between 100 and 120 vendors.

"It's already a full market, but the park has a space for a little bit more than that," he said.

A temporary solution

At the end of May, Stepping Stone Productions Inc., the company that operated the market, announced it was terminating its agreement with the town, which owns the park where the market happens.

The two groups could not reach an agreement over the supply of hot water and electricity for food vendors.

Gauvin said the non-profit group has found a temporary solution, a propane hot water heater, to supply hot water to vendors.

Another issue was that vendors were also relying on a brick roadway into the market, using it as access to the site to load and unload instead of a new entrance on the other side of the park.

Gauvin said vendors affected by the change will use a Gator and trailer supplied by the town to load and unload their goods before and after the market.

More challenges on the way

Gauvin said other challenges included site planning, hiring and finding money for entertainment.

"There were lots of challenges but so far it's been really good," he said.

The market has received a lot of support from the municipality, clients and vendors, he said.

"They were there to see what vendors were there and to buy from them."

Despite some of the challenges, Gauvin said, markets are important for customers because it gives them a chance to learn about where their food is coming from. They're also important to farmers, allowing them to get to know their customers.

"We believe public markets are an important part of the economy and the community, especially for us as a farming organization," he said.