Shediac marina reopens for first time after Hurricane Dorian

Yacht owners in Shediac Bay are finally able to take to the waters this weekend.

Shediac's marina reopened Friday at 4 p.m., nine months after high winds from Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the docks and tossed dozens of boats.

"It's been a really long, long haul since last September," said Gerry O'Brien, manager of the Shediac Bay Yacht Club.

When the storm swept through the province on September 7, 2019, boats docked at the marina ended up toppled and tangled while others were pushed up onto the yacht club's lawn.

The marina's four rows of docks were completely demolished in the storm and 70 boats were either damaged or destroyed.

After costly renovations, the marina is back on its feet — complete with new docks and a new anchoring system. Some repairs are expected to continue into the fall.

Some boats got tangled up with others, while others ended up on the Shediac Bay Yacht Club's lawn. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It's comforting to see that we're now open … in the last couple of weeks the weather's been really nice so people were getting anxious to put their boats in the water," O'Brien said.

"It's a day that we're glad to see arrive."

The marina was supposed to open on the May long weekend, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club hasn't tallied the cost of the renovations, but O'Brien estimates it will be more than $1 million. The marina has drawn on membership fees and government funding to cover the costs.

O'Brien described the new marina as "state of the art." The new docks can withstand 120 km/h winds, making it better equipped to withstand severe weather, he said.

Gerry O'Brien, manager of the Shediac Bay Yacht Club, is happy to see the marina reopen after Hurricane Dorian destroyed dozens of boats last September. (Radio-Canada)

It will cost the club several thousands dollars more to add a fourth dock to the marina and fix some of the damaged breakwaters, he said. Those repairs are expected to be complete by winter.

For now, O'Brien is just happy to be back in business.

Many of the 153 members use their boat as a floating summer cottage and contribute to the local economy, he said.

"They buy their groceries here, they go to the pharmacy, they buy fuel, [go to] the hardware store … it has a positive impact on the community here."

Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie is glad to see the marina fixed for the 2020 season and open for business.

"Shediac is a seaside town, so it would be kind of a shame if we don't see that part of life."