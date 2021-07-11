Shediac Lobster Festival returns after COVID hiatus

The first major summer festival in New Brunswick since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic took place in Shediac this weekend.

The Shediac Lobster Festival brought much needed tourism to the seaside resort town.

Festival organizer Pascal Hache said it was good to return after an unexpected summer off.

"We're getting messages from all across from tourists who are here saying that they're very appreciative that there's an event this year," said Hache.

Mayor Roger Caisse enjoyed seeing tourists return to Shediac. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It's not as perfect [as] we would like it to be, but it's there right."

Hache said they started planning the festival with stricter COVID rules in mind. There were no carnival rides and no food on site.

There were some other changes to the festival.

The two concerts featured pod seating where up to eight people were grouped with guardrails surrounding each pod.

Mayor Roger Caisse said he was happy to see tourists return to the town, even if that means the festival traffic jams also returned.

Pascal Hache is the festival organizer. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It feels good," said Caisse.

"You're seeing folks getting out and about, you know, enjoying life and they're coming to Shediac to enjoy our town."

There was bumper-to-bumper traffic along the town's Main Street, with lots of out-of-province vehicles spotted.

Mario Bergeron travelled from Quebec. He said it's the first time he's been able to travel outside Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

The return of tourists means the return of traffic jams in the town. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"I was waiting for that since a long time," he said.

Caisse said things aren't back to normal just yet, but they're getting there.

"The borders are opening up in terms of with Quebec and with Ontario, which [was] not conceivable last year at this time," said Caisse.

"The bookings are up as I understand at the local hotels and inns as well as campgrounds from folks from out of province."