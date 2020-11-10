Shediac food bank concerned after second burglary in less than a month

Staff at the Vestiaire Saint-Joseph are working to clean up after its greenhouse was damaged and supplies were stolen during a weekend break-in.

The non-profit organization provides food for people in need in the Shediac region.

Executive director Mark LeBlanc said the burglars used a blowtorch to melt the plastic door of the greenhouse and break in.

"This could've caused a fire and that's quite concerning because, come Monday morning, we served a lot of families like we normally do — and they absolutely need the help Monday morning," he said.

The incident occurred around midnight on Friday and seeds and tools were stolen from the building.

LeBlanc said the damage is only about a few hundred dollars but it's "disheartening" since this is the second robbery at the Vestiaire in less than a month.

Mark LeBlanc is the executive director of the Vestiaire St-Joseph food bank in Shediac. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The organization had about $700 worth of shingles stolen while having a new roof installed. The RCMP were able to track down the shingles and return them.

"We are here to help other people of the region, so sometimes you've got to scratch your head when you see things like that happen," LeBlanc said.

"The support of the community that we receive is a real morale boost — this is the opposite."

The facility has a security system and cameras, but the greenhouse was not armed since it is used by community members until late in the evening.

LeBlanc said the Vestiaire will be working with RCMP to locate the individuals involved. But he's hopeful the organization won't have to face more burglaries.

"It takes a lot out of our work," he said.