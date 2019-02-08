Collision kills pedestrian on Highway 11 in Shediac

Skip to Main Content
RCMP are investigating a collision near Shediac, N.B., that killed a man in his mid-20s. (CBC)

RCMP say a pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 11 near Shediac, N.B.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. Friday, said Shediac RCMP Cpl. Eric Hanson.

Police say the victim was a local man in his mid-20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the highway between Shediac Bridge and Cocagne was closed after the collision, but reopened shortly after 10 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved. The accident is under investigation.

