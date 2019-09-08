Cleaning up Shediac a week after Dorian

Like many parts of New Brunswick, Shediac is on the mend from Dorian's visit.

The wind wreaked havoc at the marina, leaving a tangle of boats piled into each other, after a couple docks let go during the storm.

It's a different scene at the club a week later. All but one boat is out of the water and club members met on Saturday to discuss what to do next.

Just about all of the boats have been removed from the water at marina. There were about 90 boats in the water when Dorian hit. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Gerry O'Brien, the manager at the Shediac Bay Yacht Club, said about 120 members of the club attended the meeting.

They discussed what engineering would need to be done before the club could move to the next step.

O'Brien said the board of directors gave presentations about what happened before and after the storm.

Gerry O'Brien is the manager of the Shediac Bay Yacht Club. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The members of the club voted to spend up to $75,000 for engineering studies so they can start to rebuild.

"The objective is to get something ready for next spring," O'Brien said, adding that the docks were only built in 2011 following a storm surge in December 2010.

O'Brien said the goal is open the marina on time for the start of the 2020 season in May.

Some boats got tangled up with others while others ended up on the Shediac Bay Yacht Club's lawn. (Gary Moore/CBC)

It wasn't only boats that took a pounding during Dorian. Large trees toppled over in neighbourhoods not too far from the marina.

Danielle Bourque said she's fortunate that two downed trees in her front yard didn't cause significant damage to her house of her neighbour's house.

"If the tree was a little bit taller, we would've got it," Bourque said.

One of the trees landed on her next door neighbour's electrical pole and blocked the driveway.

Bourque said it took a few days to get the trees cleaned up.

The remains of a large tree that blew over during Dorian. (Gary Moore/CBC)

She's waiting for information about what needs to be done with a giant tree root that ripped up from the ground.

"It's going to be costly if we have to take it out of the ground. It would need a crane or something to come and pick that up."