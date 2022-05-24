19-year-old man killed in weekend crash in Shediac

A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Shediac on Sunday night, RCMP say.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was from Adamsville, about 54 kilometres northwest of Moncton.

Three people were in the car when it crashed on Route 134 in Shediac Cape, according to the RCMP.

The road was closed for a while after the crash.

The 19-year-old, who was a passenger, died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man from Kent County was also a passenger but was not injured.

Another 19-year-old man, also from Kent County, was the driver of the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash, which is still under investigation.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are participating in the investigation.

An autopsy will determine the man's cause of death.