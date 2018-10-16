73-year-old accused of growing 485 cannabis plants gets delay in case

A 73-year-old man arrested after police allegedly found 485 pot plants growing in a Pointe-du-Chê​ne house made a brief court appearance Tuesday on a charge of producing cannabis.

Dressed in a blue sweater and beige pants, Lawrence Leger came to provincial court in Moncton clutching an envelope.

Duty counsel Lise Landry told Judge Camille Vautour that Leger had just received discovery — files concerning his case — and he hadn't had a chance to look them over.

Leger, who was charged in April, has not yet hired a lawyer, Landry said.

The drug charge was laid after police executing a search warrant said they found this marijuana grow-op. (RCMP)

The judge agreed to set the matter over until Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

On April 28, police went to the scene of a house fire in Pointe-du-Chê​ne, near Shediac, where they uncovered what they described as a "multi-stage marijuana grow operation."

Leger was arrested by RCMP after they executed a search warrant.

Recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Wednesday.