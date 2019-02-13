Controversial Shediac campground plans 'terminated'

The Anglican Parish of Shediac's plan to develop a large campground with Shediac Camping Inc., near Parlee Beach, has been "terminated."

The parish confirmed in a news release Friday morning that it won't move ahead with the project with the company, which was to serve as developer.

Representatives of the parish and the Red Dot Association met this fall, the news release said, and "misunderstandings were resolved."

"As a result of ongoing discussions and a desire to listen to the feedback from the community, the Parish of Shediac has shifted its priorities, and the plan to develop a large campground with Shediac Camping Inc. has been terminated," the release stated.

The release said plans for a "environmentally conscious" 111-site campground are indefinitely on hold but could still go ahead in the future if a new developer is found.

The plans originally called for around 700 sites for recreational vehicles on 29.6 hectares of parish-owned land between Pointe-du-Chêne Road, Main Street and Parlee Beach Road.

The plans came under fire from people who live and vacation in the area for its potential impact on the coastal wetland along the north side of the property near Parlee Beach.

Plans were scaled back to 542 sites, then again to 111 sites.

Plans had been scaled back

The church filed plans for an environmental impact assessment by the province in 2017. The province raised a number of questions, including the potential impact on wetlands and air quality from campfire smoke as recently as in a letter sent to the church in March 2019.

Such assessments are listed on a provincial website. Since March, there have been no updates to the posting.

Erika Jutras, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, said last week in an email that the province hasn't had a response to the March letter calling for further clarifications to the plans.

However, revised plans were presented to Shediac town council in the spring as part of a bylaw change to allow it more time to start construction.

The town told CBC News last week that it had not had any updates on the project since then.