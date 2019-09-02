Woman, 79, dies after being struck by car in Shediac
The woman was killed while trying to cross Route 134 in Shediac Bridge on Sunday evening.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene
A 79-year-old woman was stuck by a car and killed while trying to cross Route 134 in Shediac Bridge, N.B., on Sunday evening.
The woman was trying to cross the road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound around 8:40 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.