'Incestuous politics': a look at New Brunswick's die-hard red riding

Despite the Gallant government's handling of water quality problems at Parlee Beach, it's hard to imagine what it would take to topple a Liberal candidate in Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé.

The region has changed over the years. Small fishing villages and a tourist town have been engulfed by a population that's boomed over the last decade, along with proliferating fast food joints and mega trailer parks, not to mention the construction of the four-lane highway.

It all reflects the "live by the shore, work in Moncton" pattern that's emerged among most residents.

But the voting habits have not shifted one iota since the 1930s.

Liberal candidate Jacques LeBlanc has been involved in the town of Shediac for a decade. (CBC)

Over the decades, voters in the southeastern New Brunswick riding have elected one Liberal after another.

The region is even famously Liberal when it comes to federal politics. Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien parachuted in in 1990 to win a safe seat to the House of Commons.

This time around, Jacques LeBlanc, the mayor of Shediac, is running for the provincial Liberals. He's hoping to take the place of outgoing MLA and former health minister Victor Boudreau, who is leaving politics after 25 years.

Not your typical riding

LeBlanc and Pointe-du-Chêne residents have butted heads for years, most notably over the town's approval of a controversial mega-campground project — initially owned by Boudreau himself — despite fierce opposition.

The controversy spread much wider than Pointe-du-Chêne, eventually compelling Boudreau to give up his investment.

But Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé isn't your typical riding. Ever since New Brunswick made the switch to single-member ridings in 1974, residents have voted Liberal like clockwork, election after election.

Outgoing MLA Victor Boudreau speaking in defence of his campground project at a Shediac council meeting in 2015. (CBC)

In fact, it's been 80 years since someone other than a Liberal was elected, going back to when it was a much larger, multi-member riding that also included Tantramar, Petitcodiac and Memramcook.

And conventional wisdom says neither the campground controversy, or the government's admitted public deception when it came to informing people of water safety issues at Parlee Beach, will make a dent in Liberal support.

"I call that region just incestuous politics," said Mario Levesque, political scientist at Mount Allison University.

Signs for the Liberal and PC candidates have been planted all over the riding of Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

"It goes down families, it goes deep in generations. They vote according to their families — have always voted a particular party line, and it just continues all the time."

'We should be rewarded'

LeBlanc, for one, has been campaigning for months. Though he says he doesn't want to take votes for granted, he feels things are going well.

"We've invested a lot in infrastructure," said LeBlanc, referring among other things to roads and highways around Shediac. "People are very proud to see the money that's been invested either in wharfs, the local economy — projects that were awarded."

Liberal candidate LeBlanc said he's been campaigning since early April. (CBC)

Outside Shediac, however, voter sentiment isn't so positive.

On the wharf at Aboiteau, for instance, people are frustrated. They feel they have been forgotten over the years — treated like Shediac's poor cousin.

"One way or another they seem to get more funds than we do," said Gordon Gallant, a resident, who thinks it's all "political."

"I think it's time Cap-Pelé had their share."

Voter Gordon Gallant doesn't think he'll vote red or blue this election. (CBC)

Gallant and his friends complained about the fact the pension centre, which came with 700 jobs, was built in Shediac and not Cap Pelé. So was a brand new NB liquor store. And for years, Cap Pele didn't have a sign on the highway to lure tourists to the area.

"We've been voting Liberal since day one. I think we should be rewarded," said Gallant.

'We can't live like this anymore'

Meanwhile, other parties are hoping some of those frustrations will make a difference on Sept. 24.

Marcel Doiron, the Conservative candidate and a Cap-Pelé native, is campaigning hard in the village. He doesn't miss an opportunity to take a jab at the Liberals.

"They take everybody for granted," said Doiron. "We can't live like this anymore."

PC candidate Marcel Doiron campaigning in Barachois. (CBC)

The Parlee Beach issue has been hard on locals. Beyond the obvious environmental and health aspects, it's affected the livelihood of many people who live in the tourist town.

Visitor numbers dropped 25 per cent last summer, with another decline expected this year.

Candidates are waging a war with the Gallant government over it.

Last week LeBlanc caused more controversy by being the only candidate not to attend an all-candidates debate organized by residents on those exact issues.

LeBlanc was conspicuously absent from an environmental all-candidates debate last week in the riding. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

For some, it was the perfect illustration of the Liberals' overconfidence in the riding.

"He thinks he's going to win. He doesn't want to work hard," said Doiron.

"I don't think he's going to win or lose by votes out of Pointe-du-Chêne and he knows that. And his campaign organizers know that," said Linda Forestell, one of the people to attend the debate.

"However, he's lost credibility."

Not 'professional'

Greta Doucet, the Green Party candidate — also from Cap-Pelé — said these issues are the reason she decided to run.

"I'm finding that it's not not being addressed in a serious and professional manner," said Doucet.

Cap Pelé environmentalist Doucet said she wants to give voters an alternative. (CBC)

The former nurse said having Minister of Health Benoit Bourque spouting water at Parlee Beach to try to make a point about the "excellent" water quality in a photo op — despite nine no-swimming advisories issued in the month of August alone because of fecal bacteria — was too much for her to take.

Victor Boudreau also took to social media around the same time to brag about Parlee's "excellent" water quality.

The department of health provided this picture of Health MInister Benoit Bourque in August. The department said the water quality at Parlee Beach is 'excellent.' (New Brunswick Department of Health)

"I couldn't understand that a minister of health — and a former minister of health, would say that in public," she said.

Doucet has no illusions. She knows the Green Party won't form the next government. But she feels it's important to run nevertheless.

"My role is to give a choice, my role is to educate as much as I can, and to look forward to as many votes as I can get," she said.

Live Potvin, a Dieppe-based psychic, is the candidate in the riding running for the provincial NDP.