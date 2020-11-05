Riverview basketball coach charged with sexual assault

A Riverview volunteer basketball coach facing 30 voyeurism and child pornography charges now faces a charge of sexually assaulting a young person.

The new charge against Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, was laid in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday, court records show.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in Riverview between Dec. 25, 2018, and June 15, 2019.

A publication ban has been imposed on the identity of the alleged victim.

Nickerson remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.

The 30 charges laid against Nickerson earlier this fall include making child pornography, possessing child pornography, making videos and images of children, publishing child pornography and making recordings of children in circumstances where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The dates in the earlier charges cover a four-year period starting in 2016 and suggest there are at least seven victims.

One charge alleges Nickerson made visual recordings of "unknown persons" in circumstances where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy between June 2, 2016, to March 31, 2020.

An RCMP news release about Nickerson's arrest says the New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit began investigating in August 2020 based on information received by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

A search warrant executed Oct. 25 at Nickerson's Riverview home led to police seizing "a variety of electronic devices."

In a news release last month, RCMP say the force is still working to identify victims.

"We know that this individual worked as a coach for various age groups over a number of years, both within and outside of the school system," Const. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for the force, said in a statement.

"To date, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."