Plea possible next week in Riverview basketball coach child pornography case

A former Riverview basketball coach could enter a plea to dozens of child pornography and voyeurism charges when he returns to court next week, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, faces more than 60 charges that include making, possessing and distributing child pornography, voyeurism and sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court for election on Tuesday, which is when a person decides whether to be tried by a jury or judge alone.

However, the case was adjourned until Feb. 11 because a storm meant a Crown prosecutor and an RCMP officer weren't present in court.

"If all goes well, we might be able to enter a plea," Abel Le Bouthillier, a lawyer representing Nickerson, told Judge Paul Duffie on Tuesday.

The Moncton courthouse on Jan. 28, 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Nickerson has remained in custody since his arrest in October and waived his right to a bail hearing on Thursday.

Most appearances have been held by phone or video, though Le Bouthillier has requested Nickerson be present in court on Feb. 11.

Nickerson has yet to enter a plea on any of the charges he faces.

Last week, 31 new charges were laid against Nickerson that add more details to the allegations against him, including that he made dozens of videos of young people over a four-year period starting in June 2016.

A Crown prosecutor indicated the new charges may eventually replace some of the 30 earlier charges laid against Nickerson in November.

The new charges indicate police have identified at least 21 victims in the videos, while the identities of 11 other people in videos remain unknown.

In December, Nickerson was also charged with sexually assaulting a young person between Dec. 25, 2018, and June 15, 2019. At the time, RCMP indicated that charge isn't related to Nickerson's other charges.

An RCMP news release about Nickerson's arrest says the New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit began investigating in August 2020 based on information received by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

A search warrant executed Oct. 25 at Nickerson's Riverview home led to police seizing "a variety of electronic devices."