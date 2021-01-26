Crown seeks 9 years for 'insidious' Riverview basketball coach who filmed players

WARNING: This story contains descriptions that may be disturbing.

Prosecutors are seeking nine years in prison for a Riverview basketball coach who secretly filmed young players in washrooms and locker rooms and then posted images online where he sought help to prey upon children.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson of Riverview has pleaded guilty to 32 charges that include making child pornography, voyeurism, and possessing and accessing child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual touching of a person under 16 years old.

A sentencing hearing began Friday morning in Moncton provincial court before Judge Paul Duffie.

Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque said the Crown is seeking nine years in prison, not including credit for time Nickerson has already spent in remand. Duffie plans to issue his decision at 2:30 p.m.

There were 21 identified victims in his recordings, while others weren't identified.

"That's a large number of individuals that suffered victimization as a result of these actions," Levesque told the judge.

Levesque read an agreed statement of facts that detailed Nickerson's crimes.

Cameras in washrooms, locker rooms

Nickerson used three small cameras to record children between 12 and 16 in hotel bathrooms, gym locker rooms and his own home when children visited.

Levesque summarized victim impact statements provided by 13 people. She said there was a "profound" impact on the children and that they felt hurt and betrayed.

She said several victims didn't want to provide statements because they didn't want Nickerson to have access to their words and thoughts.

"Some felt tricked by this person who was supposed to be caring for them and have their best interests at heart," she said.

"It's just a shadow now on their experiences that should be remembered with fondness."

The sentencing hearing for Nickerson began Friday morning in Moncton provincial court. Three courtrooms were set aside to accommodate all of the victims and family members who could potentially attend. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

More than two dozen people sat in the public gallery during the sentencing hearing. Some sobbed, others held their head in their hands and looked at the floor as the Crown outlined Nickerson's crimes.

The investigation began in January 2020, when the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre was informed by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency that someone was posting child pornography on the dark web. The dark web is a part of the internet that's more difficult to access. Using various technologies, users can disguise their true identity online, making them harder to track down.

However, Levesque said at one point the person posting about being a coach didn't use a system to mask their identity and their IP was traced to Riverview.

RCMP used open-source information, which can include things like public social media accounts, to determine the poster was Nickerson.

A search of his home in October 2020 led police to find three "spy" cameras and various electronic devices with child pornography he had created or obtained.

The judge was told Nickerson's electronics had dozens of videos he made himself starting in 2016. He stopped in March 2020 because the pandemic led to many activities like schools and sports being halted.

Nickerson was arrested when his home was searched and admitted to police that people in the recordings were basketball players he coached.

Basketball players Nickerson coached were recorded in school gym locker rooms and washrooms, including at Riverview High School. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Among the evidence given to the judge by the Crown were more than 200 pages of dark web message board posts by Nickerson that sought help with using the spy cameras, described his victims in detail, sought advice on how to lure children and how to deal with parents.

Levesque described his behaviour as insidious.

"That word perfectly describes the actions of the accused as demonstrated by the blog postings (in evidence)," she said.

He posted about hoping more would happen with the children than just coaching them, saying he had a good relationship with their parents who let the children come to his home.

He would try to give them water so they would use the washroom where he would have set up a camera to record them.

In one post she read, Nickerson asked other users of the forum about how to recover a file on a memory card he accidentally deleted, saying he had a "good day" with a spy camera.

In some posts, she described Nickerson's joy at recording children, and his being upset when nothing occurred.

"I figured I'd get him tonight for sure," Nickerson wrote in one post the Crown read, adding that the child would be coming over multiple times the following week.

Nickerson also admitted sexually assaulting a person between seven and eight. The crime occurred sometime between Dec. 25, 2018 and June 2019.

The Crown said the child knew that timeframe because the pyjamas the child wore were a Christmas gift.

During the sentencing hearing, Nickerson sat in the prisoner's box wearing orange jail issued clothing mainly looking at the floor.

Offered the chance to speak by the judge, Nickerson expressed remorse for his actions that have caused disappointment and heartbreak.

"You all deserved better from me," he said while crying. "I destroyed everything I had in life and in doing so lost so many people who meant so much to me."

Abel Le Bouthillier, Nickerson's lawyer, said his client pleaded guilty to avoid a trial that would further harm the children.

A publication ban prevents reporting anything that would identify the victims.