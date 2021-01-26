Former Riverview basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former Riverview basketball coach facing dozens of child pornography and voyeurism charges pleaded guilty to 32 charges.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, entered the plea in Moncton provincial court on Thursday morning with several of the victims and family members observing in the room.

"We will plead guilty to all counts," Nickerson's lawyer, Abel Le Bouthillier, told provincial court Judge Paul Duffie.

Nickerson pleaded guilty to charges of making child pornography of 21 known victims and 11 unknown people, making child pornography available, possessing and accessing child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual touching of a person under 16 years old.

Nickerson, wearing orange jail-issued clothing, said little during the brief appearance, only saying "Yes, sir," when asked by the judge if he understood he was pleading guilty.

None of the facts in the case were read on Thursday. That will happen April 9 when he is sentenced.

That hearing was scheduled to take all day based on the potential number of victim impact statements that may be read.

Nickerson is scheduled to return to court April 9, when he will be sentenced. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A publication ban prevents reporting anything that would identify the victims.

Several people leaving the courthouse after Nickerson's guilty plea told reporters they are relieved the case won't have to go to trial.

Nickerson was arrested in late October last year and has remained in custody since then.

Last week, Nickerson's lawyer told the court a plea was expected to be entered during his appearance Thursday.

Charges laid against Nickerson indicated police had determined the identities of 21 victims in videos Nickerson made, while the identities of 11 other people were unknown.

The charges say his crimes happened in Riverview "and at other places in New Brunswick."

A search warrant executed Oct. 25 at Nickerson's Riverview home led to police seizing "a variety of electronic devices."

An RCMP news release about Nickerson's arrest says the New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit began investigating in August 2020 based on information received by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.