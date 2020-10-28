Riverview basketball coach now faces 30 child porn, voyeurism charges

A Riverview volunteer basketball coach now faces 30 child pornography and voyeurism charges involving at least seven victims.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, was arrested Oct. 25 and initially faced a single charge of making child pornography.

Nickerson appeared in Moncton court by video from jail Tuesday when the new charges were laid, replacing the original charge.

The charges include making child pornography, possessing child porn, making videos and images of children, publishing child porn and making recordings of children in circumstances where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The dates in the charges cover a four year period starting in 2016.

The court documents do not name the victims. Letters used in the charge to distinguish between victims indicates police have identified seven victims.

One charge alleges Nickerson made visual recordings of "unknown persons" in circumstances where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy between June 2, 2016 to March 31, 2020.

Police working to identify victims

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say the force is still working to identify victims.

"We know that this individual worked as a coach for various age groups over a number of years, both within and outside of the school system," Const. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for the force, said in a statement.

"To date, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."

A publication ban has been imposed on information that could identify victims.

Publication ban

Provincial court Judge Paul Duffie also agreed to order Facebook to restrict public access to Nickerson's account.

"The concern is that that is in contravention to the publication ban," Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque told the judge about the request.

Duffie questioned why Facebook hasn't been criminally charged if it is in contravention of the publication ban.

Levesque told the judge the company had been told of the publication ban, but no action was taken with the account.

Nickerson doesn't have access to the account because he is in custody.

"I think if they don't take it down, you charge them. That would get their attention," Duffie said.

An RCMP news release about Nickerson's arrest says the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in August 2020 based on information received by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

A search warrant executed Oct. 25 at Nickerson's Riverview home led to police seizing "a variety of electronic devices."

The Anglophone East School District sent a message to parents following Nickerson's arrest saying he volunteered at several Riverview schools. The message said the district will continue to cooperate with the RCMP investigation.

Abel Le Bouthillier, a lawyer representing Nickerson, declined to comment after the new charges were laid.

Nickerson remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.