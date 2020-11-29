Shannex Saint John outbreak rises to 15 cases of COVID-19

A retirement-living complex in Saint John announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday night after testing all residents and staff.

Shannex Parkland now has 15 confirmed cases within two buildings at the facility. Five employees and 10 residents have contracted the virus.

Testing was completed for all residents at Tucker Hall and Carleton Hall on Saturday, but not all results are in.

Public Health declared an outbreak on Nov. 20 at Tucker Hall, a nursing home, after an employee tested positive. Carleton Hall is a retirement-living building within the same complex operated by Shannex.

The entire Saint John region is in the orange-level recovery phase and has 63 active cases.

Residents who have tested positive have been moved to a designated area where they are being cared for by staff working exclusively with COVID-19 cases, Shannex said in a statement.

Residents with COVID-19 have been moved to a designated area inside Tucker Hall. (Google Maps)

The company said the designated area is equipped to isolate residents who test positive and has a separate entrance and exit to control access.

All other residents of Parkland Saint John are isolating in their rooms during the outbreak.

"Our team continues to work closely with Public Health to ensure precautions are in place to protect our community and plan for additional testing," Shannex said.

The facility plans to retest residents and employees.

Family of residents who tested positive have been contacted.