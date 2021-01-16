Shannex Parkland Saint John reports new case of COVID-19
Nursing home complex grappling with 24 active cases
Shannex Parkland Saint John is reporting a new case of COVID-19 involving a resident as part of an outbreak at its Tucker Hall nursing home.
The company announced the new case in a statement released late Friday.
The facility has 15 residents with the virus along with nine employees. Three residents of Lily Court died last week.
Tucker Hall began receiving vaccine on Friday after Public Health officials reversed an earlier decision not to vaccinate at nursing homes experiencing outbreaks
The units most affected at the long-term care homes experiencing outbreaks will not receive vaccine. Two parts of Tucker Hall, Lily Court and Portland Court are currently excluded.
Shannex said it plans to retest all residents and employees of Tucker Hall next week. All results from the last round of testing on Thursday have been returned.
More doses due to arrive
More doses are expected to be delivered to long-term care facilities in the coming days.
Premier Blaine Higgs said a shipment of Moderna vaccine that arrived in the province Thursday will be used to immunize residents and staff in eight long-term care facilities.
New Brunswick has administered more than 7,700 vaccine doses, according to the latest figures from Public Health. Of that group, 1,862 have received a second dose.
