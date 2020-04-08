Employees at Shannex retirement complexes, nursing homes must wear non-medical masks: memo

Shannex employees will soon be required to wear non-medical masks while at work, according to a memo sent to all employees on Tuesday.

The company, which offers home care services and operates retirement and long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario, is also asking its employees to help it find more non-medical masks, as it builds a supply.

The memo, which is from Shannex executives in all three provinces, cites updated guidance around whether people should be wearing masks or face-coverings while out in public.

"Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, has stated that wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms, is an additional measure that can protect others around you in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain," the memo says.

"Wearing a non-medical mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. It is an additional way that you can protect others."

The Shannex memo comes after news this past weekend that an employee who worked at both Jubilee Hall and Concorde Hall in Quispamsis tested positive for COVID-19.

Shannex employees at two Nova Scotia facilities — Arborstone Enhanced Care in Halifax and Harris Hall in Dartmouth — have also tested positive for the virus.

Changing guidance

Earlier this week, health officials in New Brunswick and beyond began recommending that people wear non-medical masks in public, while emphasizing that they don't protect the mask-wearer from getting COVID-19 from others.

But it's not yet clear whether other health care providers in New Brunswick will be required to wear face coverings at work, too.

On Tuesday, Tam said she would wear a non-medical mask in cases where it wasn't possible to practice physical distancing, citing grocery shopping as an example.

"It is an added layer of prevention and protecting the spreading to others," the country's top public health official said.

A non-medical mask could include a homemade mask made of material such as cotton.

If people use them, they should be "well-fitted (non-gaping)" and people should avoid moving the mask or adjusting it often, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

They shouldn't be worn by young children under age two, people who have trouble breathing or anyone who may be unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Employees can bring their own non-medical masks

The Shannex memo notes that a non-medical mask is not considered PPE (personal protective equipment). Employees must still practice physical distancing and wash their hands frequently, and still have to wear PPE with "residents who are on contact and droplet precautions."

In its memo, Shannex says it has already "sourced a large number of non-medical masks that can withstand industrial laundering."

"In the coming days, you will hear from your general manager / regional manager directly about the timeline for roll out of this at your site, including communication with residents and families," the memo says.

Non-medical masks provided by Shannex will be cleaned on site, but employees can also bring "their own appropriate non-medical masks from home," which they will also have to wash at home themselves.

For locations that don't have enough non-medical masks yet, the company says it will "temporarily provide limited numbers of disposable masks for all employees."

Despite precautions, 'an outbreak may still happen'

The company also sent a separate memo to residents and their family members Tuesday, painting a grim picture of what could happen if a resident gets sick with COVID-19.

It says the company has "been working tirelessly to do the work needed to avoid or mitigate an outbreak."

"Despite all of our precautions, an outbreak may still happen."

It says Shannex is preparing to care for residents who get sick in what it calls "regional designated care areas" that will follow guidance from local health authorities.

"Many residents in the long-term care population are there because of their high level of frailty and so will not likely meet the criteria for transfers to hospital-based COVID-19 units or intensive care because they would not likely survive," the memo says.

"We want you to know that our main priority is to ensure that your loved one is comfortable and cared for throughout their illness if they were to become sick."

It says some symptoms of COVID-19 could be managed, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath. But "some residents might develop a rapid and severe pneumonia that can only be managed palliatively."

The memo also says patients should stay at Shannex, noting that doctors elsewhere have found few benefits in transferring "older, frail people with COVID-19" to hospitals.

"In particular, attempts at CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) are very unlikely to be successful for older, frail patients with COVID-19, and they are unlikely to survive even with intensive care," the memo says.

"We are also considering the probability of harms for patients, as hospital interventions are very likely to be physically and emotionally traumatic."