Premier Blaine Higgs's plan to revive shale gas development is in jeopardy after three People's Alliance MLAs signalled they could vote against legislation that would exempt some regions from a provincial moratorium.

Their comments came after Higgs told the legislature that his Progressive Conservative minority government will introduce a bill to allow the local exemptions.

Rick Desaulniers, the Alliance MLA for Fredericton-York, told reporters that based on what he heard during the election campaign, he's dead-set against any exceptions.

There'll be lots of emotional discussions, but let's base our decision on what the reality is of exploring a resource that can very much make a difference here in our province. - Blaine Higgs, premier

"If I'm going to be the voice of the people of Fredericton-York, I am not going to vote in favour of shale gas, period," he said. "And if it comes to lifting the moratorium in Sussex, I'm not going to vote in favour of that, either. I do not believe in shale gas."

Higgs wants the first lifting of the moratorium to be in the Sussex area, where Corridor Resources wants to frack its existing wells to restart the extraction of shale gas.

Alliance Leader Kris Austin said it's up to the local MLA, PC Bruce Northrup, to decide what's right for that area.

But Austin also said he's "leaning towards [voting] against" any legislation that comes to the floor.

MLA concerns

Miramichi Alliance MLA Michelle Conroy is also hesitant about supporting the move.

She said she will consult people in her riding about how to vote and has heard pros and cons.

"I have concerns myself, health concerns, concerns for the people, concerns for the environment," Conroy said.

"I share all those concerns too, so I wouldn't want anything done until we absolutely know for sure nothing is going to harm anybody from it."

With 20 Liberal MLAs and three Greens already against lifting the moratorium, it would take only two Alliance MLAs joining them to defeat the PC legislation outright in the 49-member house.

"Twenty-five's the magic number," Green Party Leader David Coon said. "We're darn close to having 25 votes based on what people are saying. That's the goal to keep the moratorium in place."

Kent South Liberal MLA Benoî​t Bourque said that with a minority government that won only 32 per cent of the vote, the PCs don't have a mandate to undo the moratorium.

Creating exemptions

Before the moratorium, First Nations and others opposed to shale gas development held protests in eastern New Brunswick. (CBC)

The Liberal government of Brian Gallant passed legislation in 2014 giving the cabinet the power to pass a regulation imposing a moratorium. Gallant's cabinet did that in early 2015.

Technically, Higgs's cabinet could lift that without having to pass new legislation.

But in question period on Wednesday he said he would bring in legislation "in order to move in a regional way, in a very localized way" to create exemptions.

Higgs said the government will consult local communities and "all interested stakeholders" to ensure there is support in a given area for allowing fracking.

"That's a heavily weighted part of the debate because that's where it's going to be," he said.

He said he would try to win over hesitant opposition MLAs using evidence that hydraulic fracturing can be done safely.

"What we need to do is put all the facts on the table," he said. "There'll be lots of emotional discussions, but let's base our decision on what the reality is of exploring a resource that can very much make a difference here in our province."

Not a confidence matter

Higgs said he would not declare the shale gas legislation a confidence matter to ensure passage. The Alliance has promised to vote with the PCs on confidence votes for 18 months. Defeat on a confidence matter could trigger an election.

"We can't have everything coming to the legislature be a confidence vote," Higgs said. "My lifespan would be kind of short, wouldn't it? … The idea is there will be things passed and there will be things that won't."

Coon said he may try to assemble the 25 votes needed to pass a private member's bill that would write the moratorium into law.

Higgs has billed the local lifting of the moratorium as a compromise between an outright ban and full-scale development.

The premier said with natural gas supplies off Sable Island dwindling and New Brunswick customers likely to pay more for U.S. gas, it's imperative the province explore whether a homegrown source is viable.

He also argues that natural gas, a cleaner fossil fuel than oil or coal, will make a good transitional energy source as the province looks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Coon said that may have been a good argument three decades ago, but with more frequent extreme weather linked to climate change, "we don't have the time for that anymore" and the province must shift directly to renewable energy sources.