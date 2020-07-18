'Step aside COVID': Family maintains 62-year reunion tradition despite pandemic

After 61 family reunions, not even a pandemic is going to stop the Seymours from catching up and having strawberry shortcake together.

The descendants of the western New Brunswick family have been meeting in Arthurette, near Plaster Rock, every year since 1958.

They meet on the weekend closest to July 17 to keep a promise to their parents and grandparents to maintain family ties.

Each year, up to 100 family members from all over Canada, and some parts of the United States, meet in the small community. They attend church, float down the Tobique River, have a big feast and catch up.

Because of COVID-19 physical distancing and travel restrictions, that won't happen for the 62nd reunion this year.

But the family is still making the event happen, this time through video chat.

"No matter what, we're going to have a reunion," said Katharine Brooks, who's attended all but two of the 61 reunions. "Step aside COVID, the Seymours have arrived!"

Reunion attendees meet at the legion for a potluck after church service in 2017. (Submitted by Katharine Brooks.)

Their reunion this time will be on Sunday, and will include the traditional staples: The church service led by family members, and shortcake after. This time, there will be few people in the church, as most will be attending from their own homes. They will prepare and eat their shortcake there, too.

"Very different," Brooks said. "But the commitment is still there, and there was no question. It wasn't a hesitation it was 'we're going to have this.'"

A commitment made

Brooks is the youngest child of George and Marion Seymour-Brooks. Her mother's parents, John and Jenny Seymour, died in 1958, the year she was born.

After their death, her mother's four siblings were afraid that getting together as a family would end unless they were willing to make a commitment to each other.

"They all decided that they would gather together as a family every year closest to my grandparents wedding anniversary," she said. "That's July 17th."

In a normal year, the Seymour reunion would include lawn games and hayrides. This year, the reunion is virtual, with family members connecting via Zoom. (Submitted by Katharine Brooks.)

She said people used to bring their tents and camp out the night before if they were coming from a fair distance.

"It was a lot of fun," she said. "And we, as my mother's siblings and she herself passed away, we just made sure that we made that recommitment to get together and continue the tradition."

Her mother died in 2009, she said "and here we are, 2020 and we're still doing it."

They've made it a two-day event since the 50th anniversary.

They rented the Tobique Tourist Centre in Plaster Rock. They do a potluck then they go boating down the Tobique River.

A different year

Brooks said her generation has passed down the planning to the younger generation this year. Her niece, Angela Brown, is one of the people organizing the reunion this year.

Brown has attended all but one of the last 44 reunions, and said she's hoping technical difficulties won't get in the way Sunday.

"When the pandemic happened … we just decided we could either cancel the whole thing or we could try to do this virtually," she said. "I am not a techie person at all but we thought let's just go for it is better than cancelling it altogether."

She said at 11 a.m. they will start a Zoom conference call, and the plan is to have the church service with a laptop facing the person giving the sermon, then going "around the room" and getting updates from all family members.

"We have kind of a little agenda where we know it's gonna be so-and-so's turn to speak," she said. "We even have a couple hymns we're all gonna try to sing together."

She said some people who may not have been able to attend in person will participate in the call, and that's a silver lining.

"It just kind of still brings us all together for that one day," she said. "It's not the whole weekend like it normally is but at least we're still marking the tradition of the reunion."

Family members meet for church service at the Seymour family church in Arthurette near Plaster Rock every year. This year, the meeting will be virtual, but there will still be someone giving a sermon inside. (Submitted by Katharine Brooks.)

She said she grew up loving that one weekend, the weekend closest to July 17, because she got to know her cousins from across Canada.

"My children even look forward to the family reunion every year," she said.

As convenient as this might be for people who can't travel, Brown said she's hoping the traditional way comes back next year.

"Once everyone sees how easy it is to do this Zoom conferencing perhaps we'll keep in touch more often through the year than just this one weekend on the reunion.

"It's just important, family is important.… If you can get together through a computer screen then get together through a computer screen if this pandemic or any other circumstance is keeping you apart."