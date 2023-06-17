Snowbirds pilot reassigned after accusation of sexual misconduct

A pilot with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the flight demonstration squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been accused of sexual misconduct and has been reassigned to non-operational duties while an investigation is conducted.

The Department of National Defence issued a statement on the matter Saturday afternoon. The release indicates the alleged victim is also a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to perform in Moncton, N.B., this weekend. Saturday's show was cancelled due to poor weather.

Names and details are being withheld while an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service takes place.

According to DND spokesperson Jessica Lamirande, more details will be released if the investigation results in charges against the pilot.

She said it is not possible to say when the investigation is expected to be completed.

The Snowbirds plan to perform air displays as an eight-aircraft team instead of nine for the foreseeable future.