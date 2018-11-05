Ex-hockey coach's sexual assault trial hears from alleged victim

Scott Geikie's accuser testified Monday that the former Saint John minor hockey coach sexually assaulted him when he was 12 or 13.

The victim's name and other identifying information cannot be published because of a court order.

Geikie is charged with one count of sexual assault against a minor between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010, and one count of child luring in August 2011.

At the start of proceedings in Saint John on Monday, Geikie reiterated his not guilty pleas on both counts.

The 43-year-old was head coach of the Bantam AAA Sea Dogs and also used to coach junior baseball.

The alleged victim said he knew Geikie through hockey and described many "inappropriate" interactions with him — on social media, in text messages and in person.

The witness said he couldn't remember whether the assault occurred when he was in Grade 7 or 8, but one day, during the school year, Geikie invited him to lunch to talk about his future.

Has memory gap

After getting food at a drive-thru, Geikie drove the boy to his house, where he locked the door and showed him gay pornography, court was told.

After, the witness said, he was uncomfortable. He said he recalls drinking his soft drink but then there is a memory gap.

He remembers awaking naked, with his arms tied above his head, he said.

He testified that Geikie masturbated in front of him, then performed oral sex on him.

The interactions leading up to the alleged assault included Geikie telling him he was attractive and trying to persuade him he was gay.

The alleged victim testified Geikie told him to keep what happened a secret and said he and his parents would get in legal trouble if he ever spoke out.

'Created a trust'

The witness said he had a strained relationship with his father, which Geikie exploited by telling him it was a parent's duty to help their child figure out their sexual orientation by performing oral sex on them.

"Early on, I used him as a support because he did provide me advice, and he did … provide that father-like trust. He created a trust between us."

Geikie has left his positions in hockey and baseball as well as a job at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John.

Evidence Monday included a large binder of Facebook messages dating back to 2011. Geikie and the alleged victim kept in touch and spoke about relationships and sexual orientation as well as hockey. Some conversations were initiated by the witness and others by Geikie, the messages showed.

The Crown intends to call three or four more witnesses before the trial is done.