More sexual assault nurse examiners to be hired, says Horizon Health

Horizon Health Network hopes to hire the equivalent of around seven full-time sexual assault nurse examiners in the coming weeks and has already filled three co-ordinator positions.

In addition, five of seven nurses who resigned last fall in the wake of comments by the premier and a health authority executive about a victim being turned away from the Fredericton ER have since returned, according to Greg Doiron, vice-president of clinical operations.

"We are pleased to report that all facilities offering [sexual assault nurse examiner] services have seen an increase in coverage in recent months," Doiron said in an emailed statement.

At the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, for example, a coverage rate of 100 per cent was achieved in January, he said.

In September, CBC News reported that a 26-year-old sexual assault victim who went to the Chalmers emergency department to get a rape kit performed was told no one trained to perform the exam was available on staff or on call until the next day.

The woman, whom CBC is not naming, was instructed to go home overnight, not shower or change, and to use the bathroom as little as possible to help preserve any evidence.

Her case garnered national attention and triggered a review of the sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) program.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Horizon interim CEO and president Margaret Melanson had described the incident as "unacceptable." It was "reflective of a process guided by very poor decision-making and a lack of compassion," Higgs had said, prompting some resignations.

"We're discouraged that our CEO and our premier have kind of just thrown us under the bus," sexual assault nurse examiner Janet Matheson told CBC about her colleagues at the time.

Horizon is prioritizing the recruitment and onboarding of permanent sexual assault nurse examiners, said Greg Doiron, vice-president of clinical operations. (Government of New Brunswick/Zoom)

In October, Horizon announced sweeping changes, including plans to add full-time sexual assault nurse examiners, who would be dedicated to the program, instead of relying largely on full-time nurses being on-call on top of their regular duties.

"All of the new positions were posted as planned and we are pleased to confirm qualified applicants responded to each of them," Doiron said Wednesday.

Sexual assault nurse examiners provide forensic exams, which involve the collection of physical evidence that is admissible in court, medical exams and medications to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, compassionate support and resources for followup.

Interviews lined up

"Candidates will be interviewed in the coming weeks, and we look forward to beginning the onboarding process shortly after," said Doiron, who led the review.

Doiron previously said the breakdown of the additional full-time nursing needs included:

Moncton area — 2.8 registered nurses, Class A, full-time equivalents.

Saint John area — 1.8.

Fredericton area — 1.8.

Miramichi area — 0.4.

Upper River Valley — 0.4.

This will guarantee coverage for 16 hours per day in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton and eight hours per day in the Upper River Valley and Miramichi, he had said.

"Horizon is prioritizing the modernization of [sexual assault nurse examiner] services and we are working hard to put a program in place that best meets the needs of patients and staff and the community," Doiron said Wednesday.

The changes to the program announced last fall will help ensure 'consistent access and improved care for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence,' Horizon has said. (wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

A program co-ordinator has now been hired for the Miramichi Regional Hospital, while co-ordinator positions at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital and the Saint John Regional Hospital have been enhanced to full-time positions, he said, noting the co-ordinator position in Moncton was already full-time.

The additional staffing is expected to cost an extra $1.16 million annually, with Horizon paying until the end of 2022-23, according to the interim president and CEO.

Asked whether the provincial government has come through with ongoing funding as hoped, Doiron replied, "Funding commitments for these important enhancements … is in place."

New governance committee to consider name change

Among other announced changes was the development of a provincial education strategy.

Horizon is "working to develop and implement technological solutions which will enhance access to the intensive training required" to become certified as a sexual assault nurse examiner, said Doiron.

The next round of certification training is expected to occur later this winter or early spring, he said.

A provincial governance committee was formed last fall, as planned, said Doiron. The eight-member committee comprises leaders from Horizon, Vitalité and the Department of Health. He did not provide any names.

The committee held its inaugural meeting on Nov. 28 and its terms of reference and framework have been established, he said, without elaborating.

The committee will reconvene in the weeks ahead to consider changing the name of the program to forensic nurse examiner, as part of a proposed rebranding.

This idea came from the examiners themselves to better reflect the specialized diverse training and skill sets required for the role today compared to when the program began in New Brunswick in 2006, Doiron has said.

If approved at the committee level, the formal name change will need to be approved by both Horizon and Vitalité, as well as the Department of Health, he said.