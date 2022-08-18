Horizon makes sweeping changes to sexual assault services after victim turned away from ER

The Horizon Health Network has announced dramatic changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including plans to increase staffing, develop a provincial education strategy, form a provincial governance committee, and a rebranding as forensic nurse examiner services.

The changes, which will cost about $1.16 million, come following an internal review of the program, triggered last month after CBC News reported that a Fredericton sexual assault victim who went to the local emergency department to get a rape kit performed was turned away.

The woman, 26, whom CBC is not naming, said she went to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital to get a sexual assault forensic exam but was told no one trained to perform the exam was available on staff or on call until the next day.

She was instructed to go home overnight, not shower or change, and to use the bathroom as little as possible to help preserve any evidence.

The case made national headlines and grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who described it as "horrific." Premier Blaine Higgs described the incident as "unacceptable" and "reflective of a process guided by very poor decision-making and a lack of compassion."

The changes to the sexual assault nurse examiner program, formerly known as SANE, will help ensure "consistent access and improved care for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence," Horizon said in a news release Wednesday, announcing the results of its review.

"The expansion of forensic nurse examiner services will help ensure safe, compassionate and quality personalized care for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, regardless of gender, can be provided and that resources are available in the right place at the right time at each of Horizon's five FNE sites," Margaret Melanson, interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

The plan calls for Horizon to increase or add forensic nurse examiner co-ordinators in all five areas served by Horizon — Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Upper River Valley, Miramichi.

It also calls for the addition of full-time forensic nurse examiner coverage for 16 hours per day in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, and eight hours per day in the Upper River Valley and Miramichi.

To help make training more accessible and efficient, Horizon plans to streamline its education strategy with technological solutions.

A provincial committee, composed of leaders and experts from Horizon, Vitalité and the Department of Health, will review and endorse quality standards for the province, monitor performance measures and recommend further changes to better meet the needs of patients, according to the news release.

The program will also be reassessed and renamed to "better reflect the comprehensive work that is done by FNEs," it says.