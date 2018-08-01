RCMP rejected own report calling for double the staff for sex offender registry

​​RCMP in New Brunswick rejected an internal report calling for double the number of employees overseeing the National Sex Offender Registry in the province, CBC News has learned.

The province was managing 1,270 registered sex offenders — a 235 per cent increase since 2006 — when J Division's multi-year financial plan recommended increasing the number of staff looking after the registry.

With the New Brunswick names on the registry going up by 90 to 100 a year, the stress on employees was mounting, said the 2016 document, which urged the division to increase staff or risk a "negative impact to the public."

"The [registry's] current staffing condition of three employees is insufficient," said the 2016 document obtained by CBC News. "The current staffing need is for six employees."

Instead, the force opted last year to hire just one person.

"We're certainly not going to get in or speculate on what the negative impact could be," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, the RCMP's spokesperson for New Brunswick, said in an interview.

"But as in any situation our priority is to ensure the proper resources are in place or mitigating strategies are in place to ensure officer and public safety. That's what happened in this case."

Rogers-Marsh said the financial plan, which runs through 2021, was created to ensure J Division's needs would be met, "not only for today but for the future as well."

Support for sex-crime investigators

Names of convicted sex offenders go into the National Sex Offender Registry, or NSOR. While not available to the public, the registry is available to police during investigations.

The people overseeing the registry are a resource for sex-crime investigators.

"The purpose of NSOR officers is to assist police in the investigation of crimes of a sexual nature, by providing up-to-date information relating to convicted sex offenders and identifying all registered sex offenders living within a particular geographic area," Sgt. Marie Damian, a spokesperson for the RCMP in Ottawa, wrote in an email.

Damian said that under the Sex Offender Information Registry Act, each province and territory has the authority to implement its own regulations and decide the roles of police officers and police employees.

Too much work for 3 people

According to J Division's multi-year financial plan, it took a corporal and two other employees more than 7,700 hours to complete their work with the registry in 2014.

Based on the hours an average public service employee clocks in a given year, the report estimated it would take more than five employees to do all that work.

"Adding additional staff … will provide the organization with enhanced support for sex crime investigations, increased use of tactical queries, timely completion of address verification for registered sex offenders, [and] enhancing offender accountability," said the plan's recommendation.

More staff would also assist the national registry in locating Canadians with sex crime convictions outside of the country and having them registered.

More candidates for registry

Part of the stress on registry staff is tied to an increased workload related to changes in the law and regulations.

Among the changes affecting the registry since 2007, according to Damian, are:

Including Canadian Forces personnel convicted of sexual offences within the military justice system.

Giving officers the authority to use the registry to prevent sexual crimes.

The inclusion of vehicle information in the registry.

The ability to register people who have been convicted of sexual offences abroad and enter Canada.

Tougher penalties for child predators.

The planning report recommended eliminating the position of corporal in the three-person unit, and adding four new positions for a total of six.

4 position 'sufficient'

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, the RCMP spokesperson in New Brunswick, says J Division reviewed the business case and decided to hire only one additional person. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The writers of the report said alternative methods were reviewed, but the staffing increase was determined to be the most cost-effective option.

Rogers-Marsh said she couldn't address the J Division decision-making process that led to the rejection of the recommendation. She said only that the business case was reviewed and one position was added.

"At this time, the four positions are deemed to be sufficient," she said by phone.