$38M water and sewer upgrades to be made to Saint John infrastructure

Saint John is set to undergo $38.7 million worth of upgrades to its water and wastewater infrastructure, some of which date back to 1872.

The project involves upgrading and separating a portion of uptown Saint John's aging combined sewer system, which will include excavating and repairing the water and sewer pipe system and designing and constructing additional wastewater infrastructure, according to a provincial government media release issued Wednesday.

The project will also restore 7.5 kilometres of roadway that will be affected by the work.

"This substantial investment in our water and wastewater infrastructure positions Saint John for sustainability, and future growth and investment," said Saint John Mayor Don Darling, in the release.

The City of Saint John is contributing $10.3 million, while the provincial and federal governments are contributing $12.9 million and $15.5 million, respectively. Ottawa's portion is coming out of its Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program.

"One of our government's priorities is to invest in strategic infrastructure projects that build vibrant and sustainable communities," said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn, in the release, speaking on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman.

"These major upgrades, combined with the recently announced development of Fundy Quay, will rejuvenate uptown Saint John and position the city for future growth and economic development."

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long, in the release, said improving the city's uptown water infrastructure will allow the community to have access to clean drinking water and a reliable wastewater system for years to come.

"Investments in important public infrastructure projects, like this one in Saint John, are essential in building stronger and more resilient communities across the country," he said.