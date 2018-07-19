Severe weather possible in northwestern N.B.

Northwestern New Brunswick may be in for some severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening as potentially severe thunderstorms are forecast to move through.

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day in the Edmundston and Grand Falls regions.

"It depends on how much sunshine we get this afternoon," said Environment Canada meteorologist Stephen Hatt. "It looks like there's going to be some sunny breaks develop this afternoon.

"With daytime heating, it looks like late this afternoon, this evening, there's going to be another round of thundershowers."

A round of non-severe thunderstorms have already rolled throughout the region Saturday morning, with more severe storms possible late this afternoon and evening.

While the national forecaster hasn't issued any warnings for New Brunswick, it has issued severe thunderstorm watches for southern Quebec, including the Témiscouata region bordering New Brunswick.

"We're going to look at the latest information … and look and see how things evolve in Quebec," said Hatt.

"If we see some intense thunderstorms forming in that area, and it looks like it's going to move into New Brunswick, that would be the point that we would issue a watch."

Slight tornado risk

Across the border, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. national weather service, is forecasting the risk for severe storms in the region.

This includes a 15 per cent chance of high winds and hail and a five per cent chance of tornadoes in the extreme northwest of the province.

"Near the Canadian border, some supercell potential may persist from southern Quebec into northern and northwestern Maine this afternoon/early evening before weakening," said the NOAA's convective outlook.

Hatt said he puts the risk of tornadoes in the region at minimal, around the five per cent forecast by the NOAA.

He said the main risk from these thunderstorms are likely to come from heavy downpours.

"We have potentially up to 20 millimetres in heavier showers and thundershowers later on this evening," said Hatt.

"That 20 millimetres could come in a very short period of time. So I guess that will be the main threat I see."

Hatt said people in northwestern New Brunswick should pay attention to weather forecasts and warnings today and said Sunday's weather is forecast wil be similar.