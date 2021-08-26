Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Campbellton, Restigouche areas 

Residents of the Campbellton and Restigouche areas should expect severe thunderstorms and most of the province should remain on high alert, Environment Canada said Thursday afternoon.

High heat and high humidity are making it more likely for severe thunderstorms to develop across New Brunswick, especially in the areas near Quebec.

On Thursday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for the Gaspésie area in Quebec.

No tornado warning was issued for New Brunswick, but Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Campbellton and Restigouche area, which could develop into a tornado.

The severe thunderstorm warning says a line of thunderstorms approaching from Quebec is causing strong winds, large hail and intense lightning.

The line is "capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain," the warning says.

People in the Campbellton and Restigouche areas are urged to stay indoors if it begins to thunder.

All regions except Saint John and Kent County are either under a heat warning, or a thunderstorm watch Thursday evening. Campbellton and Restigouche County are under a thunderstorm warning. (Submitted by Environment Canada)

Environment Canada also issued thunderstorm watches for all other regions except Fredericton, Grand Lake, Moncton, Oromocto, St. Stephen and Sussex. A thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are likely to produce a thunderstorm, but the risk is not imminent.

Environment Canada says large hail can damage property and cause injury, and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Many areas in the south and west of New Brunswick are also under a heat warning as maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 30 C to 33 C Thursday evening, feeling like up to 40 C with humidity.