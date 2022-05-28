Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central N.B.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central parts of the province Saturday. 

Severe thunderstorms may hit Fredericton, Miramichi regions Saturday evening

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central New Brunswick. (Raymonde Mallais/Facebook)

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for central parts of the province for Saturday evening. 

Severe thunderstorms could develop in the Fredericton and Miramichi regions with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. The weather service says rainfall rates of 25 millimetres per hour and wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour are possible. 

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada said in a notice. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now