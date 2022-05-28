Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central N.B.
Severe thunderstorms may hit Fredericton, Miramichi regions Saturday evening
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for central parts of the province for Saturday evening.
Severe thunderstorms could develop in the Fredericton and Miramichi regions with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. The weather service says rainfall rates of 25 millimetres per hour and wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour are possible.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada said in a notice.
