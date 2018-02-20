Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch with up to 2 cm of hail

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for some parts of the province on Friday morning with rainfall rates in excess of 25 millimetres an hour.

The Environment Canada watch includes Oromocto and Sunbury County, Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick, Grand Lake and Queens County, the Miramichi area, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Stanley, Doaktown and the Blackville area.

Some of those regions could also see strong wind gusts of 40 km/h and up to two centimetres of hail until mid-morning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.