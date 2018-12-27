What's open and closed on Labour Day
Here's a look at what's opened and closed this Labour Day, the last holiday of the summer.
Most services and shops will not be open for business Monday
Shopping and attractions
Grocery stores and alcohol
- NB Liquor is closed.
- Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed.
- Some pharmacies are open.
Malls
- Fredericton's Regent Mall, Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.
Museums, galleries, libraries
- The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Monday
- The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Monday
- Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed.
- New Brunswick public libraries are closed.
Government offices, public services
Transportation
- Codiac Transpo and Fredericton Transit are not running.
- Saint John Transit will operate on its Sunday schedule.
Government
- Government offices are closed.
- Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.