Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick

Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are some of the events planned:

A service will be held at TD Station in Saint John at 11 a.m. and the public is asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

A service at Jervis Bay Ross Memorial Park in Saint John will begin at 11 a.m.

A service at the Field of Honour, Cedar Hill Extension Cemetery, will start at 9 a.m.

Branch 69 Legion will hold a service at cenotaph in Saint John at 11 a.m.

There will be a wreath-placing at the Memorial Public Gardens in Saint John at 1 p.m.

A ceremony will be held at the east Saint John Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

In Quispamsis, a ceremony begins at 10:30 at the Qplex.

A ceremony will be held at the Hampton Cenotaph from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Public is asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. and wreaths can be placed before or after the ceremony.

A ceremony will be held inside the Norton Legion Branch at 10:45 a.m. followed by a stand to and dinner after the service. Wreaths will be laid before the ceremony.

A parade will start at Moffett's Hardware in Sussex at 10:45 a.m. and a service will follow at the Sussex Cenotaph.

A parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Home Hardware in Grand-Bay-Westfield and end at Veterans Peace Park at 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Legion Branch 87 will host an indoor service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a live stream and viewing in the parking lot.

A service will be held by the Blacks Harbour Legion from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stella Maris Hall.