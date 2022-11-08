Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick
Services across the province will also include wreath-laying, parades
Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are some of the events planned:
Southern New Brunswick
A service will be held at TD Station in Saint John at 11 a.m. and the public is asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.
A service at Jervis Bay Ross Memorial Park in Saint John will begin at 11 a.m.
A service at the Field of Honour, Cedar Hill Extension Cemetery, will start at 9 a.m.
Branch 69 Legion will hold a service at cenotaph in Saint John at 11 a.m.
There will be a wreath-placing at the Memorial Public Gardens in Saint John at 1 p.m.
A ceremony will be held at the east Saint John Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In Quispamsis, a ceremony begins at 10:30 at the Qplex.
A ceremony will be held at the Hampton Cenotaph from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Public is asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. and wreaths can be placed before or after the ceremony.
A ceremony will be held inside the Norton Legion Branch at 10:45 a.m. followed by a stand to and dinner after the service. Wreaths will be laid before the ceremony.
A parade will start at Moffett's Hardware in Sussex at 10:45 a.m. and a service will follow at the Sussex Cenotaph.
A parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Home Hardware in Grand-Bay-Westfield and end at Veterans Peace Park at 11:30 a.m.
Greenwich Legion Branch 87 will host an indoor service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a live stream and viewing in the parking lot.
A service will be held by the Blacks Harbour Legion from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stella Maris Hall.
A ceremony will be held inside the All Saints Anglican Church in Saint Andrews from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fredericton area
At the Fredericton cenotaph on King Street, a parade starts at 10:15 a.m. before the ceremony at 11 a.m.
In Marysville, a small ceremony will be held at Veterans Park from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Legion Branch 93 in Oromocto will conduct a ceremony at the cenotaph in front of the Oromocto Mall, starting with a parade at 10:30
Gladstone Legion Branch 55 will have a wreath-laying at 10:55 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the legion cenotaph.
Western New Brunswick
Harvey Legion will begin a service at 10:30 a.m. with the placing of wreaths, and the rest of the service will be held in the McAdam High School gym, until 2:00 p.m.
A parade from the 89th Battery to the Woodstock Memorial will take place with colours being placed at 10:45 a.m. followed by a wreaths. A banquet will follow at 2 p.m. at the Woodstock Legion Branch 11 and live music into the evening.
A service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Hartland Community School theatre followed by an outdoor wreath-laying and march past.
A service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Victory Park Memorial in Centreville and wreaths will be placed before the service.
Greater Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
A parade in Moncton will start at 10 a.m. and go from Broadway Street onto Massey Avenue, then Peter Street. The parade will then return to the legion, ending at 12:30 p.m.
A service and wreath-laying will be hosted at the Pascal Poirier Park in Shediac from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
At the Harcourt Legion Branch, a ceremony, light lunch and music will be held from 10:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.z
Cape Tormentine Legion Branch will host a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Port Elgin Regional School in Moncton along with a service at 12:30 p.m. at the Port Elgin Cenotaph. There will also be a service at the Cape Tormentine cenotaph at 2 p.m. followed by a social gathering at the legion.
Northern New Brunswick
A ceremony will be held at Église et Cénotaphe de Saint-Léonard in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.
A ceremony will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Elm Park in Miramichi and people are asked to arrive by 10:40 a.m. Wreaths will be placed in advance.
A parade will start at North and South Esk Regional High School at 2 p.m. in Sunny Corner and a reception will follow at Legion Branch 90.