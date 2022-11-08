Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick

Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are some of the events planned.

Services across the province will also include wreath-laying, parades

CBC News ·
People across New Brunswick this morning will be taking time to honour Canada’s veterans and military and those who lost their lives in service to the country. (Guy Leblanc/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are some of the events planned:

Southern New Brunswick

  • A service will be held at TD Station in Saint John at 11 a.m. and the public is asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

  • A service at Jervis Bay Ross Memorial Park in Saint John will begin at 11 a.m.

  • A service at the Field of Honour, Cedar Hill Extension Cemetery, will start at 9 a.m.

  • Branch 69 Legion will hold a service at cenotaph in Saint John at 11 a.m.

  • There will be a wreath-placing at the Memorial Public Gardens in Saint John at 1 p.m.

  • A ceremony will be held at the east Saint John Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. 

  • In Quispamsis, a ceremony begins at 10:30 at the Qplex.

  • A ceremony will be held at the Hampton Cenotaph from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Public is asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. and wreaths can be placed before or after the ceremony.

  • A ceremony will be held inside the Norton Legion Branch at 10:45 a.m. followed by a stand to and dinner after the service. Wreaths will be laid before the ceremony. 

  • A parade will start at Moffett's Hardware in Sussex at 10:45 a.m. and a service will follow at the Sussex Cenotaph. 

  • A parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Home Hardware in Grand-Bay-Westfield and end at Veterans Peace Park at 11:30 a.m.

  • Greenwich Legion Branch 87 will host an indoor service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a live stream and viewing in the parking lot.

  • A service will be held by the Blacks Harbour Legion from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stella Maris Hall. 

  • A ceremony will be held inside the All Saints Anglican Church in Saint Andrews from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fredericton area

  • At the Fredericton cenotaph on King Street, a parade starts at 10:15 a.m. before the ceremony at 11 a.m.

  • In Marysville, a small ceremony will be held at Veterans Park from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

  • Legion Branch 93 in Oromocto will conduct a ceremony at the cenotaph in front of the Oromocto Mall, starting with a parade at 10:30

  • Gladstone Legion Branch 55 will have a wreath-laying at 10:55 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the legion cenotaph.

Western New Brunswick

  • Harvey Legion will begin a service at 10:30 a.m. with the placing of wreaths, and the rest of the service will be held in the McAdam High School gym, until 2:00 p.m.

  • A parade from the 89th Battery to the Woodstock Memorial will take place with colours being placed at 10:45 a.m. followed by a wreaths. A banquet will follow at 2 p.m. at the Woodstock Legion Branch 11 and live music into the evening. 

  • A service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Hartland Community School theatre followed by an outdoor wreath-laying and march past.

  • A service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Victory Park Memorial in Centreville and wreaths will be placed before the service. 

Greater Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

  • A parade in Moncton will start at 10 a.m. and go from Broadway Street onto Massey Avenue, then Peter Street. The parade will then return to the legion, ending at 12:30 p.m. 

  • A service and wreath-laying will be hosted at the Pascal Poirier Park in Shediac from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • At the Harcourt Legion Branch, a ceremony, light lunch and music will be held from 10:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.z

  • Cape Tormentine Legion Branch will host a ceremony from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Port Elgin Regional School in Moncton along with a service at 12:30 p.m. at the Port Elgin Cenotaph. There will also be a service at the Cape Tormentine cenotaph at 2 p.m. followed by a social gathering at the legion. 

Northern New Brunswick

  • A ceremony will be held at Église et Cénotaphe de Saint-Léonard in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.

  • A ceremony will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Elm Park in Miramichi and people are asked to arrive by 10:40 a.m. Wreaths will be placed in advance. 

  • A parade will start at North and South Esk Regional High School at 2 p.m. in Sunny Corner and a reception will follow at Legion Branch 90. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now