Service New Brunswick customers still waiting hours in long lineups

Service New Brunswick has always had a reputation for long wait times, but since COVID-19 prompted physical distancing rules, those lineups have gotten longer with many in the queues waiting outside.

Tori Weldon · CBC News ·
Ginette Sirois said this was her third attempt to renew her driver's licence at the Dieppe Service New Brunswick office. She gave up and left the first two times after waiting for an hour in line. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Service New Brunswick has always had a reputation for long wait times, but since COVID-19 prompted physical-distancing rules, those lineups often snake outside into parking lots and onto the street.

On Monday afternoon, Ginette Sirois was still in line at the Dieppe Service New Brunswick office after waiting for three hours, and she was still outside.

She needed to renew her driver's licence. It is a service that's offered online, but Sirois doesn't have a computer.

"It should be done differently," she said. "Imagine later when it's cold."

The senior had already stood in the long line twice but gave up after an hour.

She called the wait "unacceptable' but said she was determined to stand there Monday until she got the job done.

Brittney Hunt got in line with about a dozen other people before the office opened. She waited with Gabriel Bizier. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

In Moncton, about 40 people lined up into a parking lot to enter the Service New Brunswick office.

Brittney Hunt said she checked ahead of time, and her change of address needed to be done in person, so she showed up before the office even opened with about a dozen others, and was in and out in about two hours.

Her advice to others is to come prepared and to be patient. 

"We came with coffee and there's like a portable washroom around the corner. I'm not 100 per cent sure if it's for Service New Brunswick, but I used it anyway," said Hunt with a laugh.

Aaron Roberts was in line with his son Phoenix, who wanted to register a motorcycle. 

Aaron Roberts, left, and his son Phoenix waited in line for about two and a half hours before being allowed into the office. They were there for a motorcycle registration. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

He said a Service New Brunswick employee was speaking to people in line to see what they were there for, and if they had the right paperwork, but that didn't happen until he'd been in line for two hours.

"We were almost to the front of the line," he said.

"If anything goes wrong, then you have to leave and come back and have to wait another three … hours." 

Weeks after Service New Brunswick opened its offices throughout the province, people still have to line up outside for hours. 1:43

Valerie Kilfoil, director of communications for Service New Brunswick, said wait times vary from 10 minutes to two hours at the bigger centres, including Moncton, with Mondays and Fridays being the busiest days.

In an email she said online transactions are up by 36 per cent since the pandemic started, which shows people are doing what they can to stay home.

"However, with more people using our online services for what are the less complicated transactions, it means that people who wait in line often have more complicated transactions that take longer to process and cannot not be done online at this time at this time," she wrote.

About 40 people were in line at Moncton's Service New Brunswick office on Monday at 11 a.m. The corporation said Mondays and Fridays tend to be the busiest. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

She used the example of a marriage licence, which even before the pandemic would have taken a minimum of 30 minutes to process.

SNB is working to shift more of its services, such as address changes and learner's drivers tests online, but it isn't available yet. 

Kilfoil said the department will launch a more user friendly website later this week. 

"Service New Brunswick is working on a solution to admit more people indoors in anticipation of the colder weather," said Kilfoil .

More details like when or how were not available.

