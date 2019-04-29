Service commission sets up satellite offices to process flood permits
Regional Service Commission 11 plans offices in Jemseg, Douglas Harbour and Maugerville
After a second year of flooding along the St. John River, residents are getting help with getting building permits to fix damage.
Regional Service Commission 11, which covers parts of York, Sunbury, Queens and Charlotte counties, will set up satellite offices to better assist people rebuilding after the damaging floods.
The commission set up satellite offices after last year's flood and this is a continuation of that move, said Steve McAlinden, the commission's general manager of planning and development.
Residents should bring the permit applications they've received from their contractors.
If needed someone from the satellite office can visit the property if there is any concern from the homeowner that the contractor missed something.
McAlinden said the response they've received last year was positive.
"We had a lot of good comments that we were actually out in the field, instead of someone coming into Fredericton," said McAlinden
"[At] these satellite, or pop-up offices, we've probably had over 100 people come to us at different sites."
The commission will set up three satellite offices in flood-affected areas.
May 24 and June 1: Jemseg Lions Club
May 25 and 31: Douglas Harbour Community Centre
May 28 and 30: Maugerville Community Centre
Building permits are required for any construction in the province, even in rural areas.
Permit fees are being waived for flood victims.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
