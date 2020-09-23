One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in New Brunswick bringing the province's total number of active cases up to four.

The new case is an individual between 60 and 69 years old in the Miramichi region, also known as Zone 7.

The case is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the infected individual is self-isolating.

In addition to the new case, there are three active cases in the Moncton region.

So far the province has seen 197 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 191 recoveries and two deaths.

On Tuesday, the province administered 741 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests to 71,585.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: