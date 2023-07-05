Sentencing delayed for Moncton youth worker who sexually exploited teen

CAUTION: This story contains details of sexual exploitation.

A Campbellton woman who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a teen under her care will return to court after a dispute over the facts arose Wednesday when she appeared in Moncton court for sentencing.

Bianca Chouinard pleaded guilty earlier this year to committing sexual exploitation by touching a young person for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority.

The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in 2018 and into 2019. She allegedly brought a 17-year-old boy under her care to her apartment, and they had sexual intercourse.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing in provincial court, Crown prosecutor Sylvie Godin-Blanchard said sexual intercourse "happened more than once."

She requested the time frame of the information be amended to Nov. 1, 2018, to March 1, 2019, when the victim turned 18 years old.

Defence lawyer Alexandre Robichaud said the Crown is changing the facts.

"I don't know what is going to happen to her guilty plea," he said. "She pled guilty to sexual relations."

Judge Ronald LeBlanc asked Robichaud to clarify if his client is admitting to intercourse.

"She is ready to admit once instance, but the frequency is what's in question," Robichaud said.

LeBlanc gave the Crown and defence time to discuss, and both sides returned requesting a hearing to resolve the dispute.

The case will return to court on Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.