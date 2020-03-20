Seniors call for relief on medication costs during outbreak

Dennis Driscoll says his Saint John seniors' complex was already humming with anxiety over the COVID-19 crisis, when word started getting around that the cost of medication is about to triple.

"There's 91 apartments in here, in this particular building and they're mainly seniors," he said. "We're not low-income seniors, but we're still affected by this to a great degree."

By "this" he meant the 30-day limit on prescription refills, announced Tuesday by the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association in response to the previous weekend's rush of requests for medication, including requests for early refills.

Driscoll says that triples dispensing fees. Between himself and his wife, there are 20 prescriptions to fill.

Normally, they last for 90 days, he says but the 30-day cap means they'll have to go to the drugstore three times as often and pay three times as much in fees.

"If I was running the grocery store across the street, can I raise the price of a loaf of bread by two dollars," he asks.

"Nobody has price-gouged yet, that I have heard of, other than the pharmaceuticals."

"All I'm asking is that the pharmacists fill the prescription as they're written by the doctor," he said.

Being prepared

Dennis Driscoll used to pay $270 for his medicine. Now, he is paying more than $800. 1:21

The federal government had been advising Canadians to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 by refilling their prescriptions "so that you do not have to go to a busy pharmacy if you do become sick. Consider seeing your health care provider to renew your prescriptions ahead of time."

Janet MacDonnell, Interim Executive Director of the NB Pharmacists' Association said the cap is only temporary but she said it's necessary to make sure that nobody has extra medication sitting in their medicine cabinet when somebody else has none.

She said the association recognizes the extra financial burden.

But when she was asked if the fees could be waived, she said that wouldn't be fair to the pharmacists who are doing extra work under difficult conditions.

"There are many technical and professional tasks that have to happen and at this time, when we're under this much stress, taking that much longer, we have to be so careful that they get the right medication, at the right dose," she said.

All-party committee

Driscoll said seniors in this complex in Saint John are worried the 30 month cap on refills means they will pay far more in dispensing fees. (CBC)

The issue was on the agenda at the all-party cabinet meeting that was scheduled for 5:30 pm Friday.

The meetings have been a daily event, conducted by phone, and often lasting an hour.

Before the meeting, Green Party Leader David Coon said the group has been very focused on taking measures to reduce the risk of community infections, while also doing everything and anything that's possible to mitigate any financial hardship on New Brunswickers.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin responded to an email Friday afternoon, saying that he thought the 30-day prescription cap was understandable to avoid a run on pharmacies which could affect supply.

"However, it is equally understandable that many people who use multiple prescriptions will struggle under this new temporary policy due to dispensing fees," he wrote.

"I believe it is incumbent on pharmacies to consider this and waive additional fees and if pharmacies are not willing to do it voluntarily, then the government needs to look at making provisions -- either through a subsidy or a mandated order."