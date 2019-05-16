Check-ins with isolated seniors should have been expanded, not scrapped, volunteers say

Volunteers with a little-known program to check on isolated seniors say it should have been expanded and better promoted, instead of losing its provincial funding.

The Canadian Red Cross's Community Check-in program ended March 31 after the province cut its $210,000 in funding.

The program linked isolated seniors with volunteers who were willing to call, chat and sound the alarm if they detected problems.

"Despite significant promotional efforts by the department's wellness branch and the Red Cross, the Community Check-in program was unable to gain any traction," department spokesperson Danielle Elliott said in a statement.

Staying in touch anyway

The program served about 100 isolated seniors.

Volunteer Brenda Stirling of Quispamsis, who is in her early 70s, had one client, a woman in Moncton who is in her late 80s.

The two became friends, and Stirling said there's no way she will stop calling the woman, who now also calls her when she's feeling lonely.

"Whatever we have to offer may not be much in some people's eyes but they appreciate it," Stirling said.

"As you get older, people aren't dropping in like they used to. And she really needs that communication, just to call and say, 'Hi, just checking in to see how you're doing. What's new?'"

A Red Cross brochure on the Community Check-in program. Volunteers say few people were aware of the program that helped isolated seniors feel connected. (CBC)

Stirling believes the number of clients barely scratched the surface of lonely and and isolated seniors in New Brunswick. Many more would have signed up, she said, had the public known the program existed.

Bev Pleadwell agreed. A neighbour to Stirling, and a senior as well, he remains in touch with the client he was linked to, an elderly east Saint John man who is disabled and housebound.

He said the man was devastated when the Red Cross informed him the program had ended.

"He's so appreciative," said Pleadwell. "He said, 'I sat and cried all afternoon because I thought you weren't going to call me anymore.'"

Had 2 staff members

Red Cross provincial director Bill Lawlor said the program, with an administrative staff of two, was entirely funded by the province.

There was concern and disappointment from both volunteers and clients when the end was announced, Lawlor said.

He said he has no idea how many volunteers and clients remain in touch, but he's encouraging them to maintain those relationships.

"We absolutely do know that, based on feedback from the clients and the volunteers that, there are several cases that certainly have and, we suspect, will continue on for quite some time."