More humane long-term care for seniors within reach if government buys in, advocate says

Personal support worker Susset Bartley is pictured outside a resident’s room at Lakeshore Lodge, a City of Toronto-run long term care home, on Oct. 26, 2022. A new pilot at the home means residents are getting more autonomy. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A new pilot program in Ontario is giving some seniors in long-term care more power over everyday things, including where they eat, what they drink and what time they get up in the morning.

Advocates for New Brunswick's seniors are paying attention.

The program is considered a departure from the norm — and not because it makes residents take mandatory dance classes or use never-before-seen technology.

It's radical because it provides enough resources so residents in long-term care can be humans with more control over their day.

But if New Brunswick wants to try to give residents more autonomy and dignity, the effort would need government support and more staff, said Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights.Training and equipment supports would both be achievable.

"I think it's a welcome innovation for all of the seniors," she said. "Because this is what we're lacking."

Sander Hitzig, senior scientist at the Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto, is helping implement the pilot program at the Lakeshore Lodge Long-Term Care Home. He said this is the way of the future — a more humane way to run a long-term care facility, where something as simple as the temperature of the drinking water can make the difference between a good day and a bad day for a person with dementia.

But with 275 long-term care beds in N.B. closed because of lack of staff, 800 people on the waiting list and 450 people in hospital in New Brunswick, it's impossible to get staff to spend more time with each resident, Cassista said.

"We don't have a retention strategy either. And so that's really imposing a lot of difficulties on families and residents," she said.

Government is capable of making something happen, she said. In 2009, five nursing homes were chosen to be the first to give its seniors more hours of direct care. The project had $350,000 in provincial funding.

"It ran for a year and then it sort of just was put on the shelf, but they increased the staffing and you notice a big difference in care," she said. "I guess I'm coming from a mindset is how do we get more money to do this project because it sounds wonderful but when we have close to 300 beds closed, how do we get around that?"

'We are quite a ways away'

In Toronto, city council put more than $6 million into the project, Hitzig said.

He said at Sunnybrook, he and his team are not just evaluating the program, but also how it's rolled out and how to keep it going forward in the long term.

Part of that is figuring out where the cost savings can be, so it wouldn't actually cost that much in smaller areas.

Happier, well trained staff would reduce staff turnover. Happier residents who feel more at home would be less over-prescribed medication, he said.

Those savings would make the financial case a little easier to argue to government, he said.

Cassista said "we are quite a ways away" from this becoming a reality in New Brunswick. But there are steps her organization is taking, like advocating for moving senior care to the Department of Health, instead of the Department of Social Development. Also, advocating for a staff retention strategy, and looking for federal funding.

Hitzig said the funding question is challenging. Research funding can be useful to fill funding gaps not totally covered by the main source, he said, and municipal and federal funding.