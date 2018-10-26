Despite flareups, province deemed a model for country in Senate language-law review

A Senate committee studying Canada's Official Languages Act released a report Thursday in Moncton that points to New Brunswick as an example for the rest of the country when it comes to language.

The standing committee on official languages is holding a national review of the 50-year-old law that ensures the federal government provides services to English and French-speaking people in the language of their choice. The committee released the report in the middle of three days of hearings that began Wednesday.

René Cormier, the chair of the committee and an Independent senator from New Brunswick, said the province has come up during the hearings since the work began last year.

René Cormier, chair of the Senate's committee studying the federal Official Languages Act

"What we've heard from Canadians all over the country is that we should recognize the specificity of New Brunswick as the only officially bilingual province in Canada and the legislative tools that New Brunswick has to help the vitality of the communities," Cormier said.

The committee's report, the second of five as it studies the federal law that applies only to federal institutions, says the province can "serve as a model for the provinces and territories."

That comes after tensions around language flared during the provincial election, mostly because of concerns about ambulance service.

Whether bilingualism requirements for paramedics has affected staffing at Ambulance New Brunswick continues to be debated as the legislature resumed this week.

But the contrast between seeing New Brunswick as a model and the ongoing tensions in the province wasn't something Cormier wanted to discuss.

"It's the elected people that are responsible for the next steps in New Brunswick," he said. "This report, which deals with issues concerning official languages throughout Canada, is a great tool that can help all Canadians, including New Brunswickers, to think about the importance of official languages in our country and the richness of this reality in New Brunswick."

Éric Dow, a spokesman for the Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, said the province has gone through periods where language tensions have flared up in its past.

Éric Dow, a spokesman for the Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick

"If there's one thing history has taught us, it's that these kinds of flames tend to die out once calmer heads prevail," Dow said.

He said both linguistic communities want similar things: good jobs, schools and health care.

"I think we can say that New Brunswick's history is one that tends towards a greater equality between both linguistic communities, and I can't see why that wouldn't be the case going forward."

The committee's report summarized input from hearings from across the country.

A Senate committee released an interim report in Moncton

The recommendations include equitable representation of anglophones and francophones in the federal public service, strengthening the powers of the official languages commissioner, making bilingualism a requirement for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada, and a series of other changes.

The report is one of several the committee is expected to release before a final report in 2019 that will make specific recommendations to the federal government.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act.