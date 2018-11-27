Alumni unhappy former school attempted to sell student photos

Some former students are not happy their former school planned to auction off and sell their old grad photos.

Saint Mary's Academy in Edmundston announced on their Facebook page last week they were selling some of the large grad composite photos that had been hanging in the school's hallways for decades.

Vocal opposition has now led to the school to step back from its plan.

"The grad composites were going to be auctioned off, dating back from, I believe, 1990 to 2018 for charity or for a fundraiser," said Andrew Smyth, a former graduate of Saint Mary's Academy.

"That struck me as just a little bit of a sign of disrespect and almost like a dishonour to previous students."

Former Saint Mary's Academy student Andrew Smyth is now a dentist in Fredericton. He's hoping the school will preserve and display the grad composites as part of its history. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Many schools across the province display rows of similar composite photos on their walls. Some go back decades, showcasing what is a representation of the student body throughout the years — as well as a record of what hairstyles were popular at the time.

The K-12 school is the only Anglophone public school in the city.

"Unfortunately, there have been some students that have passed away, some teachers as well," said Smyth.

Several alumni voiced their displeasure with the selling of the photos. Citing privacy concerns, some questioned if it was even legal for the school to sell pictures of students..

Saint Mary's Academy grad composites were going to be auctioned off from 1990 to 2018. 0:55

When CBC News contacted the school, a staff member confirmed the photos had been taken down and school had been planning to auction them off — but no longer.

As a result of the backlash, the school will retain the composites and is working on a new way to display them at the school for alumni.