New Brunswick

2nd person charged in connection with death of Rivière-Verte man

A second person is now charged with the first-degree murder of a 60-year-old man in the Edmundston area.

2 people from Quebec now charged with first-degree murder

Sam Farley · CBC News ·
rcmp royal canadian mounted police cruiser cop car vehicle crime enforcement
RCMP have arrested a second person in relation to the murder of Rino St-Pierre in Edmundston. (David Bell/CBC)

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man in Rivière-Verte, in northwestern New Brunswick, RCMP say.

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old woman from St-Antonin, Que., was charged with the first-degree murder of Rino St-Pierre, police said in a statement.

A 44-year-old man from Fremont, Que., was charged with first-degree murder in the same case earlier in the week.

St-Pierre was found dead by police on Aug. 15 on Rue Industrielle in Rivière-Verte, a neighbourhood of Edmundston. The death was later determined to be a homicide, police said.

The woman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Farley

Journalist

Sam Farley works with CBC News in Fredericton.

