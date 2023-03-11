2nd person charged in connection with death of Rivière-Verte man

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man in Rivière-Verte, in northwestern New Brunswick, RCMP say.

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old woman from St-Antonin, Que., was charged with the first-degree murder of Rino St-Pierre, police said in a statement.

A 44-year-old man from Fremont, Que., was charged with first-degree murder in the same case earlier in the week.

St-Pierre was found dead by police on Aug. 15 on Rue Industrielle in Rivière-Verte, a neighbourhood of Edmundston. The death was later determined to be a homicide, police said.

The woman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.