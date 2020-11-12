Second of 3 missing New Brunswick teens found safe

A second of three teens reported missing in New Brunswick has been found safe.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy from Chamcook was found safe after having been reported missing on Nov. 5.

On Thursday, RCMP said they had found the second missing 13-year-old boy, who was also from Chamcook and was reported missing on Nov. 5.

A third teen, 14-year-old Margaret (Maggie) Jean Marie Kiley of Saint Andrews, is still missing. The Saint John Police Force is working closely with her family to confirm her wellbeing, the RCMP said in a release.

A vehicle the two teenage boys took from one of their family members, a black 1990 Saab 900 convertible, was recovered in Saint John on Sunday.

Police would give no details about where the boys were found.