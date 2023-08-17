Body of second missing boater found Wednesday near Portage Island in northeastern N.B.

The body of the second man presumed dead after failing to return from a boating trip last week was found Wednesday morning near Portage Island, south of Neguac, in northeastern New Brunswick.

According to the RCMP, members from Fisheries and Oceans Canada informed them they had found a body in the water at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It was later confirmed to be that of Aldéric Thibodeau.

Thibodeau, 75, and his brother Léandre Thibodeau, 82, failed to return from a boating trip on Aug. 7. They had left from the Brantville wharf, near Tabusintac.

According to one of their distant cousins, Réjean Roussel, the brothers had gone out fishing for mackerel.

RCMP also confirmed that the body found on Saturday belonged to his brother, Léandre Thibodeau.

The initial search for the two men was suspended last Wednesday, Aug. 9, and turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons case. Authorities said at that time that the brothers were presumed dead.

Their overturned boat, which was about 14 to 16 feet long according to RCMP, was recovered near Portage Island the morning of Aug. 8.