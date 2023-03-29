Loved ones tell Saint John court of impact of losing toddler

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

Looking straight at Karrson Bennett, the godmother of the two-year-old boy he admitted to killing said there were things she wanted to say but couldn't.

She said she was limited by the rules surrounding victim impact statements.

"And if I was able to say what I really wanted to say, I'd be up here for years," she said with a look at Bennett, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month in the boy's death.

The woman was one of eight people — including the boy's parents — who told a Saint John courtroom on Monday how the crime has affected them.

Their identifies are protected by a court order to protect the identity of the child.

The anger she feels makes her "feel physically sick," the godmother said.

"I have some enemies that I would wish some horrible things upon, but I would never in a million years wish someone would have to say goodbye to a baby."

Now, when she sees students on a school bus, she said she thinks of how her godson will never experience that, and when she thinks of kids enjoying Halloween or Christmas morning, she thinks of how the little boy will never get to feel that joy.

Nor, she said, will he ever carry the rings down the aisle at her wedding — as she had always planned.

"Losing [him] has turned my world dark. It changed me as a person and it has completely and permanently altered the core of my being," she told the court as she faced Bennett directly.

He never turned to look at her. Bennett doubled over in the prisoner's box, with his elbows on his knees and his face not visible.

"I used to be an independent, lively, social woman," she continued. "Since [he] was taken from us, my mental health has declined dramatically."

Before the boy's death in September 2021, she said she was able to live on her own. She's since had to move in with her parents "because I need a stable support system with me at all times."

Last-minute change of plea

Just as his trial was set to begin last month, Bennett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the boy's death. He admitted to the court that he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth, thereby causing his death.

The only dispute is how the ball got into the child's throat.

Although his defence lawyer has acknowledged that Bennett's story changed several times since the incident on Sept. 19, 2021, David Lutz said his client maintains that he didn't intentionally push the plastic ball into the throat.

That issue has become a potentially aggravating factor and one that Justice Kathryn Gregory is expected to rule on Tuesday afternoon.

Boy's mother first to speak

The boy's mother was the first to deliver her victim impact statement on Monday. She said she still struggles with the loss.

"A big piece of me died that day along with him," she said.

She said she's on several medication "to try to feel normal."

"Between the stress, guilt and anger … The constant heartache just becomes too much and I feel like I'm literally dying," she said.

"I'm struggling to keep my head on straight for my daughter."

The boy's father, who is estranged from the mother, delivered his statement by phone.

He said the boy was the "missing puzzle piece" of his life.

He said his life fell apart after the boy's murder. He said he wasn't able to work and lost his apartment, his car and everything he owned.

First responder submitted statement

In addition to seven loved ones, one of the first responders who tried to save the boy's life on also submitted a victim impact statement, although he declined to read it in court.

Crown prosecutor Elaina Campbell highlighted some portions of the statement.

The 25-year veteran of the Saint John Fire Department said the "victimization" in this case was "broad."

Campbell quoted the firefighter as saying humanity is eroding with these types of crimes, and that first responders are leaving their professions because of having to respond and be witness to them.

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, although the judge has said she will reserve her sentencing decision until a later date.