Potential jurors in 2nd-degree murder trial in Saint John sent home for the day

Jury selection for the second-degree murder trial of Karrson Bennett, accused of killing a toddler in Saint John, has been delayed.

More than 100 potential jury members gathered at the Saint John courthouse on Monday morning. Midway through the morning, Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench apologized for the delay.

Gregory explained that a "procedural matter" had come up and had to be addressed before proceeding.

She told the potential jurors they were being sent home with an order to return Tuesday morning for jury selection. She also said there was a chance that the sheriff's office would call to say they don't have to appear Tuesday morning.

All other details discussed on Monday are covered by a publication ban.

Bennett, 24, is accused of putting a Ping-Pong ball in a child's mouth and causing his death. He was originally charged in September 2021 with criminal negligence causing death, but that was later changed to second-degree murder. He is also charged with breach of probation.

Bennett has been in custody since he was charged. (Karrson Bennett/Facebook)

Five weeks have been set aside for the trial.

Saint John police have said officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 18, 2021, about an unconscious child at a residence. The child was eventually airlifted to the children's hospital in Halifax but died the next day.

The identity of the child is protected by a publication ban. So, too, are many of the details discussed during several pre-trial conferences held since Bennett's arrest.

In October 2021, Bennett was found fit to stand trial after a 30-day psychiatric assessment at the Restigouche Hospital Centre. A subsequent assessment at Restigouche determined that Bennett was criminally responsible at the time of the alleged offence.

Early in 2022, Bennett's defence lawyer David Lutz told the court his client had hoped the Crown would consent to re-election by judge alone.

Lutz felt it would be "an easier trial for everyone."

The Criminal Code puts the decision in the Crown's hand, and the Crown did not agree to the change.