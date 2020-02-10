Man, woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nigadoo death

A man and woman were charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of a 70-year-old man over the weekend in Nigadoo, about 22 kilometres north of Bathurst.

Jessy Lagacé, 31, and Nathacha Roy, 20, both of Nigadoo, appeared in Bathurst provincial court to face charges in the death of Gilles LeBlanc.

Both Lagacé and Roy will be sent to Campbellton, where they will receive a psychiatric evaluation for 30 days.

Judge Brigitte Sivret ordered a publication ban on other details of the court appearance.

LeBlanc was found dead Saturday after the BNPP Regional Police responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment house on Moulin Street in Nigadoo, a village about 23 kilometres north of Bathurst.

Bathurst police and the RCMP were at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Lagacé will appear in court on March. 9 and Roy on March 10.